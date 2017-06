The Latest: Cosby accuser’s mom backs daughter’s testimony

By The Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby (all times local):

11 a.m.

The mother of a Bill Cosby accuser is telling jurors about the day her daughter told her Cosby had drugged her at a hotel bungalow.

Pattrice Sewell says her daughter called her distraught in 1996, fearing Cosby was trying to get her fired from her job working for Cosby’s agent.

She says her daughter, Kelly Johnson, later disclosed that she had woken up next to Cosby in bed with her clothes askew.

Johnson testified Monday at Cosby’s sexual assault trial in suburban Philadelphia.

She said she saw a jumble of prescription drug bottles in Cosby’s bathroom. It’s not clear if prosecutors have retrieved Cosby’s prescription drug records from the time.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a different woman in 2004 at his Pennsylvania home.

Prosecutors hope Johnson’s testimony will signal to jurors that Cosby had done it before. The defense has attacked Johnson’s credibility given discrepancies in her accounts of the encounter.

___

8:45 a.m.

Bill Cosby the entertainer took over as he made his way into court for the second day of his sexual assault trial.

As the 79-year-old actor walked past cameras and reporters to the suburban Philadelphia courthouse, a woman with a camera shouted to Cosby, asking him to wish her a happy birthday.

Cosby turned toward the voice and said, “Happy Birthday.” After a moment, he asked: “How old?”

Monica Lyons, of Philadelphia, answered, “49.”

Cosby responded with a jig-like move, looking vaudevillian for a moment as he jutted his cane out as if in a stage show.

Lyons was ecstatic about the birthday greeting.

Cosby is on trial on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman more than a decade ago.

___

8:35 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the second day of his sexual assault trial.

The 79-year-old Cosby is on trial on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman more than a decade ago.

Cosby arrived at the Montgomery County courthouse Tuesday with his spokesman, Andrew Wyatt.

A judge is expected to decide Tuesday if the mother of one of his accusers can testify.

Kelly Johnson told jurors Monday that she told her mother after Cosby abused her in 1996 when she worked for his agent.

She said she feared speaking out at the time because Cosby was “the biggest celebrity in the world.”

Cosby’s lawyers questioned her credibility.

___

12:20 a.m.

Bill Cosby’s lawyers are proving quick to go on the attack as his sexual assault trial gets underway in suburban Philadelphia.

A judge Tuesday will decide if the mother of one of his accusers can testify.

Kelly Johnson told jurors Monday that she told her mother after Cosby abused her in 1996 when she worked for his agent.

She said she feared speaking out at the time because Cosby was “the biggest celebrity in the world.”

Cosby’s lawyers questioned her credibility.

Prosecutors called Johnson to try to show Cosby had a prior history of drugging and molesting women. Cosby is charged with assaulting a Canadian woman, who also is expected to testify.

The AP does not typically identify people who say they are sexual assault victims unless they grant permission, which Johnson has done.