Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » The Latest: Cosby joined…

The Latest: Cosby joined by wife Camille at 6th day of trial

By The Associated Press June 12, 2017 8:52 am 1 min read
Share

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

Bill Cosby’s wife, Camille, has arrived at court with him on the sixth day of his sexual assault trial.

It’s the first day a family member has accompanied him to court. The couple also has four daughters.

Advertisement

The defense opens it case Monday. Cosby had said before the trial he would not testify. But a spokesman said last week it still was a possibility.

Last week, accuser Andrea Constand testified that Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004 at his gated estate near Philadelphia.

Jurors also heard Cosby’s version in the form of his police statement and his lurid deposition in her 2005 lawsuit.

The trial will move to closing arguments if no defense witnesses are called.

___

Midnight

Actor Bill Cosby could charm jurors at his sexual assault trial if he testifies this week, but experts say the risk would be considerable.

The defense is scheduled to begin presenting its case on Monday in suburban Philadelphia.

Cosby’s spokesman says the 79-year-old actor may testify, but his lawyers remain mum.

Last week, accuser Andrea Constand testified that Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004 at his gated estate near Philadelphia.

Jurors also heard Cosby’s version in the form of his police statement and his lurid deposition in her 2005 lawsuit.

The trial will move to closing arguments on Monday if no defense witnesses are called.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » The Latest: Cosby joined…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Vegetable educators offer tips a Mall tent event

Today in History

1987 Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.