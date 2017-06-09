The Latest: Mistrial bid amid sex assault expert testimony

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Bill Cosby’s lawyers asked for a mistrial but were rejected after they say a prosecution sex assault expert was trying to convict the comedian from the witness stand.

Cosby’s lawyers argued Veronique Valliere’s testimony on Friday included observations that seemed tailored to Cosby’s case.

They say the psychologist was only allowed to speak generally about victim behavior at Cosby’s trial stemming from allegations he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby’s lawyers say Valliere’s past social-media posts have shown a pro-prosecution bias.

Valliere had told jurors that an offender’s celebrity status can have a chilling effect on victims and that all victims experience shock and disbelief when they’re violated by someone they know.

She testified that such victims often fear they’ll face backlash for harming a well-known person’s reputation if they come forward.

Cosby accuser Andrea Constand waited a year to go to police.

11 a.m.

Bill Cosby told lawyers in a 2005 civil deposition that he only apologized for giving a woman pills and fondling her because he thought her mother saw him as a “dirty old man with a young girl.”

Prosecutors on Friday are in their second day of reading deposition excerpts to jurors at Cosby’s sex assault trial.

In the excerpts, Cosby spoke about apologizing to Andrea Constand and her mother during a telephone conversation about a year after Constand says he drugged and violated her.

Constand’s mother repeatedly asked Cosby what were in the pills. Cosby refused to answer and said he’d send them in the mail.

Cosby testified in the deposition he thought he’d caused trouble because he was 66 at the time and Constand was 30.

Constand had gone to police with her sex assault allegations days before the January 2005 phone conversation, but Cosby was not yet aware of that.

Cosby maintains the encounter at his suburban Philadelphia home was consensual.

8:40 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the fifth day of his sexual assault trial.

Cosby was accompanied Friday by comedian Joe Torry, who a day earlier joined fellow actor and comedian Lewis Dix in support of the 79-year-old actor. On Wednesday, actress Sheila Frazier and her hairstylist husband, John Atchison, arrived with Cosby. Earlier in the week, Keshia Knight-Pulliam, who played the youngest daughter, Rudy, on “The Cosby Show,” attended in support of Cosby.

On Thursday, jurors heard excerpts from the comedian’s lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.

Prosecutors are expected to continue focusing on Cosby’s testimony on Friday.

It’s giving jurors a look at his view of the January 2004 encounter where Andrea Constand says he drugged and violated her at his suburban Philadelphia home.

12:10 a.m.

The 79-year-old Cosby has said he will not testify. That means jurors will only hear from him through the deposition from Constand’s civil lawsuit and a prior police interview.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

