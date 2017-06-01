Sports Listen

The Latest: National Spelling Bee gets down to final 4

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 10:31 pm 1 min read
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The Latest on the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

Four spellers remain in the Scripps National Spelling Bee nearly two hours after the primetime finals began.

Veteran speller Tejas Muthusamy of Glen Allen, Virginia, made his third top-10 finish but missed his word with five spellers left.

At stake is a trophy and more than $40,000 in cash and prizes. After three consecutive years of ties, the bee is trying to identify a sole champion this year by adding a tiebreaker test.

3 p.m.

Fifteen spellers have advanced to the primetime finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, where they’ll test their knowledge of Webster’s Unabridged dictionary.

Scripps usually takes about 10 spellers to the final rounds, but the competition was paused with 15 kids left after more than four grueling hours on stage Thursday.

At stake is a trophy and more than $40,000 in cash and prizes. After three consecutive years of ties, the bee is trying to identify a sole champion this year by adding a tiebreaker test.

Among the finalists is Tejas Muthusamy of Glen Allen, Virginia, who had two previous top-10 finishes. Three other former top-10 spellers were eliminated.

