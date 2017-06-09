Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » The Latest: Polanski victim…

The Latest: Polanski victim arrives at Los Angeles court

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 12:53 pm 2 min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a hearing in Roman Polanski’s long-running sex assault case in which his victim is expected to address the court (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Roman Polanski’s sexual assault victim says she is terrified about speaking in court but believes a hearing Friday might be her last chance to tell a judge her feelings about the case.

Samantha Geimer appeared at a downtown Los Angeles court for a hearing in Polanski’s 40-year-old case. It is the first time she has appeared in court on Polanski’s behalf.

Advertisement

The 54-year-old told reporters before heading into the courthouse that she is terrified about speaking in court and wants the case to be over.

She said Friday’s hearing may be her last chance to directly address a judge about her wishes. She did not elaborate.

Polanski’s attorney is seeking to unseal testimony that he says would show judicial misconduct in the case years ago.

The Oscar-winner has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor.

___

8 a.m.

Roman Polanski’s sexual assault victim is expected to stand up for him in court to help put an end to the 40-year-old case.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

Polanski’s lawyer says Samantha Geimer will appear Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court to make the case that Polanski has served his time.

Geimer, who was 13 at the time, has long supported Polanski’s bid to end the case, but has never appeared on his behalf in court.

Attorney Harland Braun wants a judge to release sealed testimony he believes will show judicial misconduct years ago. He wants to use transcripts to get an international arrest warrant lifted that confines Polanski to three European countries.

The Oscar-winner has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » The Latest: Polanski victim…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors update navigation charts aboard USS Wasp

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.