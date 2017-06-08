Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » The Latest: Would-be victim…

The Latest: Would-be victim in alleged murder plot testifies

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 4:04 pm 2 min read
Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a Florida woman accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her newlywed husband (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The ex-husband of a former Florida escort who’s accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill him has testified that someone twice planted illegal drugs in his car.

Michael Dippolito testified Thursday that he suspected his ex-wife, Dalia Dippolito, had the drugs planted at a hotel and a mall and then called police. The convicted conman was on probation for scamming would-be investors and possessing illegal drugs could have sent him back to prison.

Advertisement

Prosecutor Craig Williams told the jurors during opening statements that Dalia Dippolito tried to get her husband arrested so she could get his money, cars and property. When that failed, he said, the 34-year-old defendant tried to hire a hit man to have him killed.

This is Dalia Dippolito’s third trial. A 2011 conviction was thrown out on appeal. A retrial last fall ended with a hung jury.

____

Noon

Prosecutors portrayed a Florida woman so eager for her husband to be killed she solicited a hit man, while her attorneys said she was the victim of a police department seeking television fame.

Prosecutor Craig Williams told Palm Beach County jury during opening statements Thursday that 34-year-old Dalia Dippolito wanted her husband, Michael Dippolito, killed so she could get possession of his money. He said she plotted her husband’s “destruction.”

Brian Claypool, Dippolito’s attorney, said she was set up in 2009 by Boynton Beach detectives seeking fame through the “Cops” television show. The case drew national attention when video of Dippolito discussing the possible killing was shown on a “Cops” special.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

This is Dippolito’s third trial. A 2011 conviction was thrown out on appeal. A retrial last fall ended with a hung jury.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » The Latest: Would-be victim…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA introduces 2017 astronaut class

Today in History

1949: FBI identifies communists in Hollywood

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9695 0.0029 2.80%
L 2020 25.7044 0.0083 4.59%
L 2030 28.7611 0.0149 6.52%
L 2040 31.0293 0.0188 7.46%
L 2050 17.8228 0.0125 8.30%
G Fund 15.3420 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9233 -0.0250 2.57%
C Fund 33.8583 0.0597 8.67%
S Fund 43.6091 0.0202 4.96%
I Fund 28.3402 -0.0086 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.