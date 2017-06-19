Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » The Rock and Roll…

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to expand to Japan this year

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 4:23 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame plans to expand — into the House of the Rising Sun.

The Cleveland-based museum has announced plans to create a permanent presence in Tokyo. A short-term exhibit will open in September.

Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris says, “Japan is the second-largest music market in the world, making it the perfect place for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s first international expansion.”

The hall opened its doors on the shores of Lake Erie in 1995 and estimates it has had more than 10 million visitors. It houses everything from a Kurt Cobain guitar to gloves worn by Iggy Pop.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

___

Online: https://www.rockhall.com

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » The Rock and Roll…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC shows off a nuclear power plant

Today in History

1864: USS Kearsarge sinks CSS Alabama

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.