Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 1:25 pm < a min read
Share

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending June 18, 2017:

iTunes Store

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1.Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

2.John Wick: Chapter 2

3.The LEGO Batman Movie

4.Saban’s Power Rangers

5.Hacksaw Ridge

6.Table 19

7.Logan

8.Get Out

9.CHiPs (2017)

10.Fist Fight

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent

1.Once Upon a Time in Venice

2.Before I Fall

3.The Exception

4.Moonlight

5.The Void

6.Get a Job

7.Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World’s Greatest Secret

8.3 Generations

9.The Lobster

10.Room

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » The top 10 movies…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Drill Team performs June 14 in Virginia

Today in History

1979: Solar-energy system installed at White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0062 0.0288 2.80%
L 2020 25.7842 0.0740 4.59%
L 2030 28.8903 0.1288 6.52%
L 2040 31.1898 0.1626 7.46%
L 2050 17.9263 0.1060 8.30%
G Fund 15.3534 0.0028 0.98%
F Fund 17.9350 -0.0190 2.57%
C Fund 34.1622 0.2827 8.67%
S Fund 44.1764 0.3447 4.96%
I Fund 28.3261 0.1343 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.