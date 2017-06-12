Today in Entertainment History

On June 12, 1957, Jerry Lee Lewis’ single “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” entered the Billboard country and western chart. The next week, the record made its debut on the Billboard pop chart as well.

In 1959, police in New York raided a hospital room where Billie Holiday was being treated for a kidney infection and cirrhosis of the liver. They found an envelope of heroin and charged her with possession.

In 1963, the movie “Cleopatra” made its premiere in New York City. It starred Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

In 1964, The Zombies held their first recording session.

In 1965, The Rolling Stones released the single “Satisfaction.”

Also in 1965, The Beatles were awarded the M.B.E. — “Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.” Some medal holders were so upset by the choice of recipients that they returned theirs.

In 1979, the New Jersey state legislature adopted Bruce Springsteen’s song “Born to Run” as its unofficial Youth Rock Anthem.

In 1982, about one million people rallied for nuclear disarmament in New York. Several celebrities attended, including Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen and James Taylor.

In 1989, Graceland opened the Elvis Presley Automobile Museum, an exhibit of 20 of Elvis’ cars.

In 1999, actress Courtney Cox married actor David Arquette in San Francisco. They divorced in 2013.

In 2001, a three-mile stretch of Highway 92 in Hiram, Georgia, was renamed “Travis Tritt Highway.”

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Vic Damone is 89. Disney composer Richard Sherman is 89. Actor-singer Jim Nabors is 87. Jazz musician Chick Corea is 76. Sports announcer Marv Albert is 76. Singer Len Barry is 75. Drummer Bun E. Carlos of Cheap Trick is 66. Country singer-guitarist Junior Brown is 65. Singer-songwriter Rocky Burnette is 64. Actor Timothy Busfield is 60. Singer Meredith Brooks is 59. Actress Jenilee Harrison (“Dallas,” ”Three’s Company”) is 59. Accordionist-keyboardist John Linnell of They Might Be Giants is 58. Rapper Grandmaster Dee of Whodini is 55. Actor Paul Schulze (“Nurse Jackie”) is 55. Actor Eamonn (AY’-mon) Walker (“Chicago Fire,” ”Cadillac Records”) is 55. Actor Jason Mewes (“Clerks”) is 43. Blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is 40. Actor Timothy Simons (“Veep”) is 39. Singer Robyn is 38. Country singer Chris Young is 32. Actor Luke Youngblood (“Galavant”) is 31.