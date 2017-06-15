Today in Entertainment History

On June 15, 1963, “Sukiyaki” by Kyu Sakamoto became a hit on the American pop chart. It was the first Japanese song ever to go to number one in the U.S.

In 1964, Peter and Gordon arrived for their first U.S. tour.

In 1965, Bob Dylan recorded the song “Like A Rolling Stone” at Columbia Records’ studios in New York.

In 1966, The Beatles released “Yesterday and Today” with its controversial “butcher” sleeve: a photo of The Beatles surrounded by bloody baby doll parts. The cover was changed to a more conventional photo, and the butcher version became a collector’s item.

In 1967, guitarist Peter Green left John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers to form Fleetwood Mac. Green abruptly left the band in 1970.

In 1982, bassist Pete Farndon quit The Pretenders, one day before guitarist James Honeyman-Scott died.

In 1992, Bruce Springsteen kicked off a summer tour in Stockholm. It was his first tour without the E Street Band.

In 1995, Jewish leaders demanded an apology from Michael Jackson over his song “They Don’t Care About Us,” which contained anti-Semitic slang words.

In 1996, jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald died at her home in Beverly Hills, California. She was 78.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Ruby Nash Garnett of Ruby and the Romantics is 83. Singer-actor Johnny Hallyday is 74. Singer Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply is 68. Singer Steve Walsh (Kansas) is 66. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 63. Actor Jim Belushi is 63. Actress Julie Hagerty (“Airplane”) is 62. Actress Polly Draper (“thirtysomething”) is 62. Guitarist Brad Gillis of Night Ranger is 60. Drummer Scott Rockenfield of Queensryche is 54. Actress Helen Hunt is 54. Actress Courteney Cox (“Friends”) is 53. Guitarist Tony Ardoin of River Road is 53. Guitarist Michael Britt of Lonestar is 51. Drummer Rob Mitchell of Sixpence None The Richer is 51. Rapper-actor Ice Cube is 48. Actress Leah Remini (“King of Queens”) is 47. Actor Jake Busey (“Starship Troopers”) is 46. Trombone player T-Bone Willy of Save Ferris is 45. Actor Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother,” ”Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 44. Actress Elizabeth Reaser (“Twilight”) is 42. Singer Dryden Mitchell of Alien Ant Farm is 41. Guitarist Billy Martin of Good Charlotte is 36. Guitarist Wayne Sermon of Imagine Dragons is 33. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 27.