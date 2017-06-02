Today in Entertainment History

On June 2, 1962, Island Records released its first single, “Twist Baby” by Owen Gray. Island became home to such acts as Jethro Tull and Traffic. Later, reggae artists like Bob Marley and the Wailers were featured on the label.

In 1973, Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham dumped a bucket of water over promoter Bill Graham following an argument at a show in San Francisco.

In 1978, Bruce Springsteen’s album “Darkness on the Edge of Town” was released.

In 1989, Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman married model Mandy Smith. He was 48, she was 19. They divorced in 1991.

Advertisement

In 1993, Ronald Ray Howard’s murder trial began in Austin, Texas. Prosecutors said Howard killed a state trooper after listening to 2Pac’s “2Pacalypse Now” album. Howard was convicted and sentenced to death.

In 1996, game show host Ray Combs hanged himself in the mental ward of a hospital in Glendale, California. Combs hosted “The New Family Feud.” He was 40.

In 2001, Tom Petty married longtime girlfriend Dana York in Las Vegas.

In 2008, Bo Diddley died of heart failure at his home in Archer, Florida. He was 79.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Sally Kellerman is 80. Actor Ron Ely (EE’-lee) (“Tarzan”) is 79. Actor Stacy Keach is 76. Drummer Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones is 76. Actor-director Charles Haid (“Hill Street Blues”) is 74. Actor Jerry Mathers (“Leave It To Beaver”) is 69. Actress Joanna Gleason is 67. Actor Dennis Haysbert (“24”) is 63. Comedian Dana Carvey is 62. Bassist Michael Steele of The Bangles is 62. Singer Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet is 57. Actor Liam Cunningham (“Game of Thrones”) is 56. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 49. Rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill is 47. Actress Paula Cale (“Providence”) is 47. Comedian Wayne Brady is 45. Keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley of Keane is 41. Actor Zachary Quinto (“Heroes”) is 40. Actress Nikki Cox (“Unhappily Ever After”) is 39. Actor Justin Long (“Accepted,” ”Dodgeball”) is 39. Actor Deon Richmond (“Van Wilder,” ”Scream 3″) is 39. Singer Irish Grinstead of 702 is 37. Drummer Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes is 37. Country singer Dan Cahoon of Marshall Dyllon is 34. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 31.