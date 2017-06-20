Today in Entertainment History

On June 20, 1948, the TV variety show “Toast of the Town” premiered. It later changed its name to the “Ed Sullivan Show.”

Also in 1948, Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s On First” routine was first seen the film “Naughty 90’s.”

In 1977, Steve Winwood released his first solo album, called “Steve Winwood.”

In 1980, “It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me” became Billy Joel’s first number-one hit.

Advertisement

In 1996, the first Furthur Festival kicked off in Atlanta. It was the first time the members of the Grateful Dead toured together since the death of singer Jerry Garcia.

Also in 1996, Paul Anka ended a Las Vegas concert early after he spit the crown of his tooth into the audience. He later sued his dentist for malpractice.

In 1997, singer Lawrence Payton of the Four Tops died of liver cancer in Detroit. He was 59.

In 2011, singer Leslie West of Mountain had an emergency amputation of his leg while on tour in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Martin Landau is 89. Actress Bonnie Bartlett (“St. Elsewhere,” ”Once and Again”) is 88. Actress Olympia Dukakis is 86. Actor Danny Aiello is 84. Actor John Mahoney (“Frasier”) is 77. Musician Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys is 75. Actor John McCook (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 73. Singer Anne Murray is 72. Home repair show host Bob Vila is 71. Singer Lionel Richie is 68. Actor John Goodman is 65. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 63. Bassist John Taylor of Duran Duran is 57. Keyboardist Mark degli Antoni (Soul Coughing) is 55. Guitarist Jerome Fontamillas of Switchfoot is 50. Bassist Murphy Karges (KAR’-gis) of Sugar Ray is 50. Actress Nicole Kidman is 50. Singer Dan Tyminski of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 50. Actor Peter Paige (“Queer as Folk”) is 48. Actor Josh Lucas (“Sweet Home Alabama,” ”A Beautiful Mind”) is 46. Bassist Twiggy Ramirez of Marilyn Manson is 46. Singer Chino (CHEE’-noh) Moreno is 44. Singer Amos Lee is 40. Drummer Chris Thompson of The Eli Young Band is 37. Singer-actress Alisan Porter (“The Voice,” ”Curly Sue”) is 36. Singer Grace Potter of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals is 34. Keyboardist Chris Dudley of Underoath is 34. Actor Mark Saul (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 32. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (plahs) (“Superbad”) is 28.