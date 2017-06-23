Sports Listen

University of Missouri revokes Cosby’s honorary degree

By The Associated Press June 23, 2017 12:39 pm < a min read
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri’s Board of Curators has voted unanimously to revoke an honorary degree it granted to Bill Cosby.

University system President Mun Choi recommended that the board strip the comedian of a doctorate in humane letters he received in 1999. Choi cited allegations from several women that Cosby sexually assaulted them. Choi says Cosby’s actions do not reflect the university’s values.

The university said at least 25 other colleges and universities across the country have withdrawn honorary degrees and honors from Cosby since the sexual assault accusations became public.

The Missouri Faculty Council recommended in November 2015 that curators revoke Cosby’s degree.

It was the first time the university has ever revoked an honorary degree.

