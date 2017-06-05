Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian markets mixed as London attack, China data in focus

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed today following the London attack over the weekend and a private survey showing improvement in China’s service sector. Stocks moved within a narrow range ahead of the week packed with political events and economic data from the United Kingdom’s elections to China’s export data.

The U.S. economy added fewer than expected jobs in May The report was a disappointment to investors but it did not change their expectation that the Federal Reserve would increase an interest rate when policymakers meet later this month.

U.S. stocks finished higher anyway on Friday. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 9.01 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,439.07 on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 62.11, or 0.3 percent, to 21,206.29, and the Nasdaq composite added 58.97, or 0.9 percent, to 6,305.80. All three indexes added to records set on Thursday.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose above $48 per barrel.

The dollar gained against the yen and the euro.

Major business and economic reports scheduled for today

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Labor Department will release first-quarter productivity data today and the Institute for Supply Management will release its service sector index for May, Also today, the Commerce Department will release it report on factory orders in April.

World Bank sees global economy growing 2.7 percent this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The World Bank says the world economy will pick up speed this year and next, helped by steadier commodity prices and a pickup in global trade.

The anti-poverty agency predicts 2.7 percent growth this year and 2.9 percent in 2018, improving on 2016’s 2.4 percent expansion.

The bank sees the U.S. economy growing 2.1 percent this year, up from 1.6 percent in 2016; the 19-country eurozone expanding 1.7 percent, down a notch from 1.8 percent; and Japan growing 1.5 percent, up from 1 percent last year.

China’s deceleration will continue — from 6.7 percent growth last year to 6.5 percent in 2017 to 6.3 percent in 2018.

The bank warns of risks from protectionism, geopolitical conflict and possibly financial fallout from expected U.S. interest rate increases.

US energy chief reassures Japan of commitment to environment

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. energy secretary has reassured Japan that his country is committed to tackling environmental issues and to promoting clean energy even though the country is leaving the Paris accord.

Japanese officials say Energy Secretary Rick Perry told his Japanese counterpart, Hiroshige Seko, on Monday that the U.S. commitment to environment is unchanged. His comment comes days after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris accord, a decision that has triggered international disappointment and criticism.

The officials quoted Perry as saying America will continue to be a leader in developing clean energy and its technology, agreeing with Seko on Japan-U.S. cooperation in the area.

Perry on Sunday had inspected the Fukushima nuclear plant and offered continuing U.S. support for decommissioning the plant damaged by a tsunami.

South Korea plans $10 billion extra budget to create jobs

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has drawn up an 11.2 trillion won ($10 billion) extra budget to create jobs.

Finance Ministry said Monday that about half of the stimulus package will be allocated to add 71,000 jobs in the public sector including teachers, police, firefighters and social workers.

The ministry said the budget will also support women on maternity leave, jobs at small- and medium-sized firms and jobs for the elderly.

President Moon Jae-in promised to put jobs at the center of his economic policy during his election campaign. Despite recovery in exports and economic growth, inequality in income distributions has grown while youth unemployment hovers near all-time highs.

The stimulus package is subject to approval by parliament where the ruling party controls 120 out of 300 seats.

Trump to push for overhaul of roads, bridges, waterways

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation’s roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by White House controversies.

Trump is expected to speak from the Rose Garden on Monday about reorganizing the nation’s air traffic control system. He’s then set to travel to Ohio and Kentucky on Wednesday to talk about the need for improving bridges and levees crucial to waterways.

He’ll also meet at the White House with mayors and governors later in the week and speak at the Transportation Department about regulations involving roads and railways.

Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture subsidies

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Farm groups and some members of Congress from farm states are decrying proposed cuts to crop insurance and other safety net programs for farmers included in President Donald Trump’s budget.

The proposed cuts come as farmers are facing their fourth straight year of falling income. They could particularly affect farm states such as Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska that helped Trump win the November election.

One proposal would cut the federal crop insurance program by $28 billion over 10 years. Programs that provide crop subsidies would lose $9 billion.

But Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, an Iowa farmer, says the crop insurance cuts won’t make it through Congress.

The Trump administration says the proposed cuts help fulfill a campaign promise to balance the federal budget.

Warren Buffett’s annual lunch auction started Sunday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is auctioning off a private lunch in the hopes of raising millions of dollars more for a charity helping the homeless in San Francisco.

The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has raised nearly $24 million for the Glide Foundation over the past 17 years. Last year’s winner paid $3,456,789, which tied the record set in 2012.

This year’s eBay auction started Sunday at 7:30 p.m. PDT and runs through Friday. The largest bids typically come near the end.

Buffett became involved with the Glide Foundation after his first wife, Susie, began volunteering at the charity. She died in 2004, but the connection between Buffett and the group has endured.

Donors fork out big money thanks to Buffett’s successful investing record and his decision to give the bulk of his fortune to charity.

The winner can invite up to seven friends to join the lunch at Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in New York City.

1st farmer lawsuit on deck against Syngenta over China trade

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The first of tens of thousands of U.S. lawsuits will go to trial today in Kansas against Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta over its decision to introduce a genetically engineered corn seed variety to the U.S. market before China approved it for imports.

The lawsuits allege Syngenta’s move wrecked an increasingly important export market for U.S. corn and resulted in price drops that hurt all producers. Court filings show Syngenta aggressively marketed the seeds even when it knew Chinese approval was going to be a problem.

Plaintiffs’ experts estimate the economic damage at about $5 billion, though Syngenta denies its actions caused any losses for farmers.

Monday’s trial in Kansas City, Kansas, involves four Kansas farmers representing roughly 7,300 farmers from that state, according to William Chaney, an attorney for the plaintiffs. It will mark the first test case. The second, involving about 60,000 cases, goes to trial July 10 in a state court in Minnesota, where Syngenta’s North American seed business is based in suburban Minneapolis. The two cases are meant to provide guidance for how the complex web of litigation in state and federal courts could be resolved.

Wasted green power tests China’s energy leadership

BEIJING (AP) — China’s scramble to curb pollution has made it the world leader in renewable energy development, yet increasing amounts of that green electricity have gone unused as the country struggles to integrate wind and solar power into an outdated and balkanized electricity network dominated by coal.

The problem threatens to slow China’s progress in clearing its air and controlling the greenhouse gas emissions that make it the top contributor to climate change. It also runs counter to a desire by Chinese leaders to fill the leadership gap left by President Donald Trump’s move to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord.

As international energy ministers gather in Beijing this week to promote renewables, China’s difficulty maximizing its green resources underscores uncertainty over how best to transition to cleaner electricity.

Thousands of new wind turbines and solar panels were installed in China’s remote provinces over the past several years as the country’s leaders sought to alleviate choking urban smog without slowing economic expansion. China now has more renewable power capacity than any other nation.

Two nagging problems have dampened that success, however, according to industry representatives and outside observers: China’s sprawling power grid has been unable to handle the influx of new electricity from wind and solar, while some provincial officials have retained a preference for coal.

Minnesota to open 22 meetings on disputed Enbridge pipeline

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota regulators will open a series of 22 public meetings on an oil pipeline project that opponents have dubbed the next Dakota Access pipeline struggle.

Enbridge Energy is seeking approval to replace its aging Line 3 pipeline across northern Minnesota. The meetings will give the public a chance to comment on the draft environmental review, which was released last month. The first two meetings are scheduled for Tuesday.

Enbridge built Line 3 in the 1960s to carry Canadian crude across North Dakota and Minnesota to its terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge proposed the $7.5 billion replacement because the pipeline now runs at just over half its original capacity.

As with Dakota Access, Line 3’s opponents include tribal groups that say oil spills would threaten their vital resources.

Energy’s Perry having blast running agency he vowed to kill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rick Perry’s rarely been seen publicly around Washington since becoming energy secretary.

So what’s he been doing?

Touring Energy Department sites around the country. Representing the Trump administration at a meeting in Italy. And now he’s on a nine-day trip to Asia, where he’ll visit a Japanese nuclear plant that was damaged in a 2011 meltdown and attend a clean energy meeting.

The former Texas governor says he’s having the time of his life running an agency he once said he wanted to eliminate.

Perry calls it “the coolest job I’ve ever had.”

He’ll soon have a chance to back up those words, as he defends a budget proposal that slashes funding for science and other programs.

‘Wonder Woman’ becomes box-office force with $100.5M debut

NEW YORK (AP) — “Wonder Woman” has soared to a $100.5 million box-office debut in North American theaters, making the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film the biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman.

According to studio estimates Sunday, the well-reviewed “Wonder Woman” surpassed industry expectations with one of the summer’s biggest debuts. Starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior, “Wonder Woman” is the rare female-led film in an overwhelmingly male superhero landscape.

It proved a hit with moviegoers, earning an A CinemaScore and, while skewing somewhat female, drew a fairly even split audience. Warner Bros. said 52 percent of the audience was female and 48 percent male.

Last week’s top film, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” slid dramatically to $21.6 million in its second week. It landed in third place, behind Fox’s “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” and “Baywatch” round out the top five.

Convenience store Dawa agrees to change name after Wawa suit

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey convenience store called Dawa has agreed to change its name after a lawsuit from Wawa.

Court documents filed recently show the stores agreed that the Paterson-based store would change its name, though the filing doesn’t specify what it will be called.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa has more than 700 convenience stores in six states and filed a trademark infringement lawsuit earlier this year against Dawa, saying it’s taking advantage of its hard-earned reputation.

“Dawa” is a casual way to say “come in” in Korean and is interpreted to mean “welcome.”

Dawa owner Mike Han said in February that he used the name because everyone is welcome there.

A message left for Han on Sunday was not returned.

Wawa argued its company has an obligation to protect the brand name.