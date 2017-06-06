Sports Listen

Violinist: United wouldn’t let her board with instrument

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 12:46 pm < a min read
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — United Airlines says it wants to contact a musician who says she was barred by a United supervisor from boarding a plane with her violin, leading to a scuffle that caused her to miss her flight and she thinks may have injured her hand.

Yennifer Correia and her attorney say the scuffle happened Sunday in Houston as the Memphis musician was preparing to fly to Missouri for a symphony rehearsal.

Correia had a discount fare that United’s website says doesn’t let passengers stow luggage overhead, except for “small” musical instruments.

In January, a Florida graduate student sought public help in replacing a cello she claimed was smashed on a United flight. Another violinist last year reported being kicked off a United flight for trying to stow her instrument below seats.

