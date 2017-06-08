Sports Listen

What happened in Bill Cosby’s sexual-assault trial

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 8:19 pm 1 min read
Key developments in Bill Cosby’s sexual-assault trial on Thursday:

COSBY SPEAKS: Jurors heard from the comedian even though he didn’t take the stand. Prosecutors introduced his lurid testimony from a decade ago about how he gave pills to Andrea Constand and then fondled her. The defense had fought to keep prosecutors from using the deposition, which Cosby gave as part of Constand’s civil lawsuit against him. It had been sealed for years until a judge released parts in 2015 at the request of The Associated Press.

QUOTE: “I go into the area that is somewhere between permission and rejection. I am not stopped.” — Cosby, from his deposition, talking about how he touched Constand after he’d given pills to her.

ON THE STAND: Cheltenham police Sgt. Richard Schaffer, who testified that Bruce Castor, the district attorney who decided more than a decade ago not to bring charges against Cosby, shut the investigation down in 2005 while police were still working the case. Schaffer’s testimony could blunt efforts by Cosby’s lawyers to seize on the fact that Castor saw no case.

WHAT’S NEXT: Prosecutors are expected to use more of the deposition, including Cosby talking about giving quaaludes and alcohol to women he wanted to have sex with.

Entertainment News
