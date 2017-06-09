Sports Listen

Without ‘Hamilton’ buzz, Tony Awards put on brave face

By MARK KENNEDY June 9, 2017 1:11 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Last year at the Tony Awards, a rabid interest in “Hamilton” stemmed a three-year slide in viewership. This year, there’s a new host, an old home and hope that a starry list of celebrities can cure the post-“Hamilton” hangover.

Kevin Spacey, the Oscar-winning “House of Cards” star who happens to have a Tony Award of his own, will be host. With a foot in both Broadway and Hollywood, Spacey brings glamour and acting chops to the job.

Those watching will see musical numbers from nine new and revival musicals. But one thing they won’t get to hear is Bette Midler sing anything after talks failed to land the diva, who is starring in a hit revival of “Hello, Dolly.”

