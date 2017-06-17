Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Woman who stormed stage…

Woman who stormed stage during ‘Julius Caesar’ is arrested

By VERENA DOBNIK June 17, 2017 2:09 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” with a Trump-like character who is assassinated had a boisterous new scene this weekend: A 24-year-old activist stormed the stage, yelling, “Do you want Trump to be assassinated?”

Police say Laura Loomer was arrested Friday evening during the production presented in Central Park by the city’s Public Theater. She was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

She was released but asked to appear in court to respond to the charges at a later date.

The conservative activist said on social media that she’s not apologetic about interrupting the production.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Delta and Bank of America have both pulled their sponsorship of the Public Theater, which is known for its edgy, modern productions.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Woman who stormed stage…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.