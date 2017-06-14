Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Women protest Ohio abortion…

Women protest Ohio abortion bill in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ garb

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 1:11 am < a min read
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than a dozen women have staged a protest against a proposed ban on Ohio’s most common abortion procedure while dressed in character from the dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The group attended a committee hearing at the Statehouse Tuesday while wearing red capes and white bonnets. The costumes resemble those worn in a new television series based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, in which women are forced to give birth.

They were fighting legislation criminalizing what anti-abortion activists call “dismemberment abortion.” The medical term is dilation and evacuation.

The bill would prohibit doctors from using forceps or similar instruments on a live fetus to remove it from the womb in pieces. Seven states have such bans.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats through good policy, technology and human analysts.
Advertisement

Similar costumed protests to anti-abortion bills have taken place elsewhere, including in Texas and Missouri.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Women protest Ohio abortion…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard training mission

Today in History

1971: The Pentagon Papers, Vietnam & free speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9840 0.0207 2.80%
L 2020 25.7373 0.0538 4.59%
L 2030 28.8167 0.0941 6.52%
L 2040 31.1006 0.1191 7.46%
L 2050 17.8707 0.0778 8.30%
G Fund 15.3477 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.8994 0.0060 2.57%
C Fund 33.9708 0.1612 8.67%
S Fund 44.2752 0.3133 4.96%
I Fund 28.2322 0.1387 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.