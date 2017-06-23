Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » World's Ugliest Dog Contest…

World’s Ugliest Dog Contest awards underdogs’ inner beauty

By LINDA WANG June 23, 2017 3:21 am < a min read
Share

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest is celebrating man’s best friend’s perfect imperfections in California.

Organizers say the pooches will face off in a red carpet walk and “Faux Paw Fashion Show” during Friday’s events in Petaluma. It’s intended to show that all dogs, regardless of physical appearance, can be lovable additions to any family.

A blind Chihuahua-Chinese Crested mix named Sweepee Rambo bested 16 other homely hounds in last year’s competition and waddled away with $1,500.

Contest rules prevent owners from intentionally altering their animals to enhance appearance for the purpose of the contest. These pooches are celebrated for their natural ugliness.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Organizers say the contest has been held in Petaluma for more than 50 years and is in its 29th year at the Sonoma-Marin Fair.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » World's Ugliest Dog Contest…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

James Webb Telescope gets a new home

Today in History

1944: FDR signs G.I. bill

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9805 0.0036 2.80%
L 2020 25.7078 0.0081 4.59%
L 2030 28.7498 0.0138 6.52%
L 2040 31.0096 0.0178 7.46%
L 2050 17.8071 0.0118 8.30%
G Fund 15.3563 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9755 0.0032 2.57%
C Fund 33.9022 -0.0153 8.67%
S Fund 43.7492 0.1168 4.96%
I Fund 28.0947 0.0514 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.