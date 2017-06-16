Sports Listen

Yoko Ono, a co-producer on ‘Imagine,’ gets writing credit

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 1:16 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Yoko Ono, who was previously credited as a co-producer on John Lennon’s “Imagine,” will earn a co-writing credit on the 1971 song.

David Israelite, the president and CEO of the National Music Publishers’ Association, said Wednesday at an event that Ono would earn the co-writing recognition on the song 48 years after its release.

“Imagine” received the Centennial Song Award at the annual event by the organization. Israelite told Variety that the process of officially getting Ono the credit is underway.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked “Imagine” at No. 3 on its list of “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time” in 2004.

