Artist David Hockney gives close-up look at self in exhibit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Hockney is an artist likely best known for both his brilliant landscape paintings and for photo collages made in a style resembling paintings rather than pictures.

But Los Angeles’ J. Paul Getty Museum wanted to present a different picture of him – the way he sees himself – when it decided to mark the artist’s 80th birthday this year.

“Happy Birthday, Mr. Hockney” features nearly two dozen self-portraits from the artist’s own collection.

The works are on display at the Los Angeles museum until Nov. 26.

The earliest self-portrait was done in pencil by a 17-year-old Hockney. The latest ones were made on an iPad five years ago.

For good measure, the exhibition also includes several of Hockney’s photo collages.

His most striking, 1986’s “Pearblossom Highway,” is among them.