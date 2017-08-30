Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Bun B, Scooter Braun planning Houston benefit for Sept. 12

August 30, 2017 3:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston rapper Bun B and music manager Scooter Braun are planning a benefit concert to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

A representative for Bun B told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the rapper is working with Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and produced Ariana Grande’s massive benefit show in June in Manchester, England.

The rep said Braun “is actively working on gathering talent and organizing logistics for the event.” The rep added that the benefit is tentatively scheduled to air on four national networks on Sept. 12.

No more details were provided.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

Harvey has devastated South Texas and on Wednesday hit southwestern Louisiana. At least 18 people have died, and countless residents are displaced from their homes.

___

For complete Harvey coverage, visit https://apnews.com/tag/HurricaneHarvey

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Border Patrol agents clear fallen trees in Harvey aftermath

Today in History

1983: First African-American astronaut travels into space

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0929 0.0007 3.69%
L 2020 25.8950 -0.0006 5.96%
L 2030 29.0078 -0.0031 8.53%
L 2040 31.3099 -0.0047 9.78%
L 2050 17.9899 -0.0036 10.91%
G Fund 15.4209 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1023 0.0137 2.92%
C Fund 34.1909 0.0337 11.59%
S Fund 43.5748 -0.0017 8.61%
I Fund 28.7883 -0.0779 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.