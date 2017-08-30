Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Dispute over rights to Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan goes to court

August 30, 2017 8:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tom Clancy’s widow wants a court to rule that the author’s estate is the exclusive owner of the rights to his famous character Jack Ryan.

News media outlets report that Alexandra Clancy’s lawsuit says that the author’s estate should be the sole beneficiary of any posthumous books featuring the character who was first introduced in “The Hunt for Red October.”

Alexandra Clancy is suing the personal representative of Clancy’s estate, J.W. Thompson Webb, for allowing other entities to profit from posthumous book revenues. Clancy’s first wife, Wanda King, is a partial owner of those other entities.

The lawsuit says: “Tom Clancy made Jack Ryan; and in a sense, Jack Ryan made Tom Clancy.”

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

The lawsuit was filed in the Circuit Court in Baltimore. Tom Clancy died in 2013.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Border Patrol agents clear fallen trees in Harvey aftermath

Today in History

1983: First African-American astronaut travels into space

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0929 0.0007 3.69%
L 2020 25.8950 -0.0006 5.96%
L 2030 29.0078 -0.0031 8.53%
L 2040 31.3099 -0.0047 9.78%
L 2050 17.9899 -0.0036 10.91%
G Fund 15.4209 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1023 0.0137 2.92%
C Fund 34.1909 0.0337 11.59%
S Fund 43.5748 -0.0017 8.61%
I Fund 28.7883 -0.0779 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.