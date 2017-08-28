Fall Movie Preview: Hollywood confronts the Trump era

NEW YORK (AP) — Movies take years to make, but many of this fall’s films may feel almost preternaturally programmed for the President Trump era.

Some have been in development for more than a decade, others have been fast-tracked since the election. But moviegoers will soon have no shortage of films offering timely reflections on America and the policies of its president.

The fall movie season has much more than politics on its mind. There are a string of major releases that many hope will reverse the brutal summer box-office slide, including “Thor: Ragnarok,” ”Justice League” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

But one of the fall’s most captivating dramas might be between Hollywood and the White House.