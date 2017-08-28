Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Fall Movie Preview: Hollywood confronts the Trump era

August 28, 2017 2:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Movies take years to make, but many of this fall’s films may feel almost preternaturally programmed for the President Trump era.

Some have been in development for more than a decade, others have been fast-tracked since the election. But moviegoers will soon have no shortage of films offering timely reflections on America and the policies of its president.

The fall movie season has much more than politics on its mind. There are a string of major releases that many hope will reverse the brutal summer box-office slide, including “Thor: Ragnarok,” ”Justice League” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

But one of the fall’s most captivating dramas might be between Hollywood and the White House.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.