Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

French actress, filmmaker Mireille Darc dies at 79

August 28, 2017 6:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — French actress Mireille Darc, who performed with some of France’s leading directors and had a long relationship with actor Alain Delon, has died at 79.

French radio Europe-1 and RTL quoted her husband Pascal Deprez as saying she had been in a coma and died Monday. No other details were released.

Darc, with a distinctive blond bob, was long seen as a sex symbol and was a fixture on French screens in the 1960s and 1970s. She performed in some 50 films, including Jean-Luc Godard’s “Weekend” and Yves Robert’s “The Tall Blond with One Black Shoe.” She turned to television series in the 1990s and directed documentaries.

French Culture Minister Francois Nyssen tweeted her praise for “a talented actress, a woman of courage and commitment.”

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.