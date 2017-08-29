Listen Live Sports

Hinder sues former lead singer over use of band’s trademark

August 29, 2017 1:39 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Members of the Oklahoma-based rock band Hinder have filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the group’s former lead singer.

The lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Oklahoma City alleges Austin John Winkler unlawfully used and the band’s trademark to promote his solo career after leaving Hinder in 2013.

A Winkler representative didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

The lawsuit, first reported by The Oklahoman, says an agreement with former bandmates allows Winkler to promote himself as “Austin Winkler, formerly of Hinder.” But the suit claims promotional material for a 2016 tour suggests his performances were as or on behalf of Hinder.

Hinder formed in 2001 and is best known for the 2006 hit “Lips of an Angel.”

