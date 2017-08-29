Listen Live Sports

Houston native Beyonce planning to aid those hurt by Harvey

August 29, 2017 12:11 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Beyonce says she’s working with her charity to assist those in her hometown affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

The Houston native says in a statement to The Houston Chronicle late Monday that “my heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected.”

Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and the original members of Destiny’s Child who left the group, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, formed as teenagers in Houston.

Harvey made landfall four days ago as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years.

Beyonce said she’s praying “for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined.” The singer said she is working closely with her organization BeyGOOD and her pastor to find ways to help those affected.

