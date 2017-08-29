Listen Live Sports

John Steinbeck’s relatives by marriage in copyright dispute

August 29, 2017 9:20 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Steinbeck’s stepdaughter says film remakes of “The Grapes of Wrath” and “East of Eden” fell apart because the author’s late son and widow impeded the projects.

Waverly Scott Kaffaga told jurors Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court that long-running litigation has prevented her from making use of Steinbeck’s copyrights.

Kaffaga, daughter of the late author’s third wife, Elaine, is suing the estate of her step-brother, Thomas Steinbeck, and his widow.

A judge has already ruled that the couple breached a contract with Kaffaga and jurors must decide if Thomas and Gail Steinbeck interfered with deals and should pay up.

Gail Steinbeck’s lawyer says she never intentionally interfered in deals said to involve Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Lawrence and wanted to promote the Nobel Prize winner’s legacy.

