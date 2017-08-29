Listen Live Sports

Pam Grier dishes dirt on being a female action star, Trump

August 29, 2017 1:16 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Even at 68, Pam Grier looks like she can still kick butt.

Grier is still going strong in an almost-50 year movie and television career, and is looking forward to the new wave of action stars.

Grier said she is proud of black actresses like Taraji P. Henson for her upcoming “Proud Mary” movie and Meagan Good, who is remaking Grier’s classic “Foxy Brown.” Grier said she started she paved the way, and wants to see them succeed.

She’s also working on turning her bestselling autobiography, “Foxy: My Life in Three Acts,” into a movie. She says she sees comedian Jay Pharoah as Richard Pryor and Roberto Benigni as Italian director Federico Fellini.

Who plays Pam Grier?

She says she doesn’t know, but “whoever it is has to bring it!”

