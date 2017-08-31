Listen Live Sports

Prosecutor: Woman stole 36K amusement park tickets worth $1M

August 31, 2017
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A former sales director for a New York charter bus company is accused of stealing 36,000 amusement park admission tickets, worth over $1 million.

According to the Daily News (http://nydn.us/2glhm8V ), prosecutors say Rosemarie Bader used a company credit card to over-purchase tickets from New Jersey’s Six Flags Great Adventure and from Pennsylvania’s Dorney Park.

Authorities say the tickets were redeemed at the parks — but not through any of the Brooklyn charter bus company’s tour packages.

Prosecutors say Best Trails and Travel Corporation discovered the purchases and fired Bader in October. She was arraigned Wednesday on grand larceny and possession of stolen property charges.

Bader’s lawyer did not return a call seeking comment.

