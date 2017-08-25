‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ keeps focus on art, not its impact

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s been a breakthrough year for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which has garnered seven Emmy nominations and has elevated drag culture to a global stage.

RuPaul kicked off the show’s string of success last year by winning an Emmy for best reality show host and is nominated for the same honor this year. “Drag Race” puts a spotlight on LGBT stories and can lead to new opportunities for contestants.

Yet not everyone is a fan of the show’s treatment of transgender issues or exclusion of drag kings.

RuPaul says the show isn’t meant to represent the entire LGBT community or make broad political statements. He says “Drag Race” is about having fun and celebrating drag culture and says broader interpretations are none of his business.