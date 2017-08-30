Listen Live Sports

Steinbeck film remakes stuck in dust bowl, stepdaughter says

August 30, 2017 3:42 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sour grapes have left some of the classic works of John Steinbeck in a dust bowl.

That’s according to the late author’s daughter, who says remakes of “The Grapes of Wrath” and “East of Eden” fell apart because the author’s late son and widow impeded the projects.

Waverly Scott Kaffaga told jurors Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court that long-running litigation has prevented her from making use of Steinbeck’s copyrights.

Kaffaga, daughter of the late author’s third wife, is suing the estate of her stepbrother, Thomas Steinbeck, and his widow.

A judge has already ruled that the couple breached a contract with Kaffaga. Jurors must decide if the couple interfered with deals and should pay up.

Their lawyer says she never intentionally interfered in deals said to involve Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Lawrence and wanted to promote the Nobel Prize winner’s legacy.

