...

Stepdaughter: Fights thwart film remakes of Steinbeck novels

August 30, 2017 12:24 am
 
< a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Film remakes of “The Grapes of Wrath” and “East of Eden” fell apart because John Steinbeck’s son and daughter-in-law impeded the projects, the writer’s stepdaughter says.

Waverly Scott Kaffaga alleges that long-running litigation over the author’s estate has prevented her from making the most of Steinbeck’s copyrights at a time when marquee names such as Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Lawrence were interested in bringing some his masterpieces back to the screen.

Kaffaga, daughter of the late author’s third wife, Elaine, is suing the estate of stepbrother Thomas Steinbeck, who died last year, and his widow and their company.

The lawsuit follows a decades-long dispute between Thomas Steinbeck and Kaffaga’s mother over control of the author’s works.

Thomas Steinbeck has lost most rounds in court.

