Swift to be in spotlight at VMAs, along with Kendrick, Katy

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift isn’t nominated for an award, but she could own the night at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The pop star who made headlines all week as she teased her new single will debut a music video at the show Sunday. She dropped the juicy song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” on Friday, causing a stir online as fans and others deciphered the lyrics, with many interpreting it a diss toward Kanye West.

Others felt Swift’s song took shots at Katy Perry, who is hosting the VMAs. It was not clear if Swift is attending the show, to be held at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Others, too, will be in the spotlight at the VMAs. Kendrick Lamar is nominated for eight awards, including video of the year.