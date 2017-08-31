Listen Live Sports

The Latest: LA’s popular Angels Flight back in service

August 31, 2017 1:57 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the tiny Los Angeles railroad called Angels Flight (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Angels Flight, Los Angeles’ beloved little railroad, is reaching for the heavens again.

The colorful narrow-gauge railroad that carried Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling to the top of downtown LA in the movie “La La Land” reopened Thursday with a ceremony that drew about 100 people despite a heat wave.

It had been closed since a 2013 derailment.

Angels Flight opened on New Year’s Eve 1901.

Over the years it would ferry millions of riders from steep Bunker Hill’s Victorian mansions to shopping districts below.

It was closed in 1969 as the neighborhood underwent redevelopment.

___

Angels Flight, Los Angeles’ beloved little railroad, is ready to start reaching for the heavens again.

The colorful narrow-gauge railroad that carried Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling to the top of downtown LA in the movie “La La Land” is scheduled to reopen Thursday.

It’s been closed since a 2013 derailment.

Angels Flight opened on New Year’s Eve 1901.

Over the years it would ferry millions of riders from steep Bunker Hill’s Victorian mansions to shopping districts below.

It was closed in 1969 as the neighborhood underwent redevelopment.

High-rise offices, museums, luxury apartments and hotels now stand where the mansions used to be.

After reopening in 1996, Angels Flight was beset by periodic mechanical problems, including one that caused a fatal 2001 crash.

It’s being reopened now following extensive safety improvements.

