The Latest: LA’s popular Angels Flight back in service

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the tiny Los Angeles railroad called Angels Flight (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Angels Flight, Los Angeles’ beloved little railroad, is reaching for the heavens again.

The colorful narrow-gauge railroad that carried Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling to the top of downtown LA in the movie “La La Land” reopened Thursday with a ceremony that drew about 100 people despite a heat wave.

It had been closed since a 2013 derailment.

Angels Flight opened on New Year’s Eve 1901.

Over the years it would ferry millions of riders from steep Bunker Hill’s Victorian mansions to shopping districts below.

It was closed in 1969 as the neighborhood underwent redevelopment.

