The Associated Press
 
The Latest: Mother of slain activist to present VMAs award

August 27, 2017 6:14 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, which are being presented Sunday night in Inglewood, California (all times local):

3 p.m.

The mother of a woman killed while protesting a rally of white supremacists in Virginia will present an award at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Sunday that Heather Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, will present the award for “Best Fight Against the System,” an award added to this year’s ceremony to highlight the work of activists.

Heyer was killed earlier this month when a driver rammed a car through a crowd of demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Bro announced on Saturday that she had created the Heather Heyer Foundation to provide scholarships to social activists.

Bro’s presentation won’t be the only political element to the VMAs. A group of transgender service members and veterans are planning to walk the arrivals line and do interviews to highlight their service. Their high profile appearance comes in the wake of a directive from President Donald Trump to ban new transgender military recruits and re-assess what to do with current transgender military members.

Among the early arrivals to Sunday’s ceremony were Lorde and Lil Yachty.

___

7 a.m.

Taylor Swift isn’t nominated for an award, but she could own the night at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The pop star who made headlines all week as she teased her new single will debut a music video at the show Sunday. She dropped the juicy song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” on Friday, causing a stir online as fans and others deciphered the lyrics, with many interpreting it a diss toward Kanye West.

Others felt Swift’s song took shots at Katy Perry, who is hosting the VMAs. It was not clear if Swift is attending the show, to be held at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Others, too, will be in the spotlight at the VMAs. Kendrick Lamar is nominated for eight awards, including video of the year.

