The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending August 27, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Y is for Yesterday by Sue Grafton – 9781101614358 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate – 9780425284698 – (Random House Publishing Group)

Advertisement

3. The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter – 9780062430267 – (William Morrow)

4. Seeing Red by Sandra Brown – 9781455572076 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Biology by Joseph S. Levine, Ph.D., Ph.D. & Kenneth R. Miller – 9780133226713 – (Pearson Education, Inc.)

6. World History by Dahia Ibo Shabaka, Larry S. Kreiger, Linda Black, Phillip C. Naylor & Roger B. Beck – 9780544025387 – (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

7. The Late Show by Michael Connelly – 9780316225977 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Nazi Officer’s Wife by Edith H. Beer & Susan Dworkin – 9780062190048 – (William Morrow)

9. Drunk Dial by Penelope Ward – 9781942215677 – (Penelope Ward Books, Inc.)

10. The Americans by Gerald A. Danzer, J. Jorge Klor De Alva, Larry S. Krieger, Louis E. Wilson & Nancy Woloch – 9780544025486 – (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

____