Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

August 29, 2017 4:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

iBook charts for week ending August 27, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Y is for Yesterday by Sue Grafton – 9781101614358 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate – 9780425284698 – (Random House Publishing Group)

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

3. The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter – 9780062430267 – (William Morrow)

4. Seeing Red by Sandra Brown – 9781455572076 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Biology by Joseph S. Levine, Ph.D., Ph.D. & Kenneth R. Miller – 9780133226713 – (Pearson Education, Inc.)

6. World History by Dahia Ibo Shabaka, Larry S. Kreiger, Linda Black, Phillip C. Naylor & Roger B. Beck – 9780544025387 – (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

7. The Late Show by Michael Connelly – 9780316225977 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. The Nazi Officer’s Wife by Edith H. Beer & Susan Dworkin – 9780062190048 – (William Morrow)

        Navigating state taxes in retirement

9. Drunk Dial by Penelope Ward – 9781942215677 – (Penelope Ward Books, Inc.)

10. The Americans by Gerald A. Danzer, J. Jorge Klor De Alva, Larry S. Krieger, Louis E. Wilson & Nancy Woloch – 9780544025486 – (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

____

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Rural Development employees gather tomatoes for on a Maryland farm

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy moves cadets to new permanent campus

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0922 0.0068 3.69%
L 2020 25.8956 0.0127 5.96%
L 2030 29.0109 0.0192 8.53%
L 2040 31.3146 0.0233 9.78%
L 2050 17.9935 0.0146 10.91%
G Fund 15.4200 0.0029 1.36%
F Fund 18.0886 0.0115 2.92%
C Fund 34.1572 0.0180 11.59%
S Fund 43.5765 0.0355 8.61%
I Fund 28.8662 0.0473 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.