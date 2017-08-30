Listen Live Sports

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

August 30, 2017 12:25 pm
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. U2; $8,295,222; $115.99.

2. Coldplay; $7,780,885; $88.60.

3. Guns N’ Roses; $6,037,026; $102.14.

4. Metallica; $4,529,263; $109.00.

5. Celine Dion; $3,799,468; $146.79.

6. Depeche Mode; $2,933,439; $74.82.

7. Justin Bieber; $2,534,177; $89.69.

8. Dead & Company; $1,934,271; $73.49.

9. Roger Waters; $1,706,432; $125.80.

10. Ed Sheeran; $1,620,472; $83.42.

11. Bruno Mars; $1,505,059; $79.16.

12. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers; $1,393,492; $88.16.

13. The Weeknd; $1,380,811; $90.42.

14. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,263,611; $96.89.

15. Neil Diamond; $1,218,291; $96.43.

16. Enrique Iglesias; $1,174,827; $90.94.

17. Tim McGraw / Faith Hill; $1,172,751; $85.71.

18. Tool; $1,077,322; $77.19.

19. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $1,052,694; $83.57.

20. John Mayer; $1,035,898; $72.58.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

