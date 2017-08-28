Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Van Morrison, Graham Nash to perform at Americana Awards

August 28, 2017 7:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Van Morrison, Graham Nash, John Prine, the Drive-by Truckers and The Lumineers will perform on the Americana Honors and Awards show on Sept. 13.

The Americana Music Association announced Monday the lineup for the 16th annual awards show held in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Ryman Auditorium. Other performers include John Prine, Rodney Crowell, Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm, Iris DeMent, Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Billy Bragg and Joe Henry, Old Crow Medicine Show and Lori McKenna.

Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Rhiannon Giddens, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Brent Cobb, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Sam Outlaw and Amanda Shires are also slated to perform.

Sturgill Simpson is the leading nominee with three nominations, including album, artist and song of the year. Morrison is receiving a lifetime achievement award.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as DHS, USDA and Justice Dept. explore advanced cyber monitoring.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP intercepts smuggled tiger cub

Today in History

1950: Truman orders Army to seize railroads

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 25, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0854 0.0123 3.69%
L 2020 25.8829 0.0288 5.96%
L 2030 28.9917 0.0505 8.53%
L 2040 31.2913 0.0636 9.78%
L 2050 17.9789 0.0412 10.91%
G Fund 15.4171 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0771 0.0198 2.92%
C Fund 34.1392 0.0606 11.59%
S Fund 43.5410 0.1123 8.61%
I Fund 28.8189 0.1244 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.