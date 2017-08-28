Listen Live Sports

VMA artists, speakers call for equality, suicide prevention

August 28, 2017
 
The MTV Video Music Awards are known for creating viral moments meant to shock or amaze, but this year’s show was a much more grown-up affair that was full of important speeches, exciting performances and pop culture events.

Several award presenters Sunday night called for equality, including the mother of a woman who was killed while protesting white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, and a descendant of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. Other artists reached out to those suffering from depression. Pink taught her daughter a valuable lesson of self-acceptance.

Finally Kendrick Lamar, the night’s big winner, set the stage ablaze at the beginning of the show, while Taylor Swift said goodbye to her reputation in a new music video.

