VMA artists, speakers call for equality, suicide prevention

The MTV Video Music Awards are known for creating viral moments meant to shock or amaze, but this year’s show was a much more grown-up affair that was full of important speeches, exciting performances and pop culture events.

Several award presenters Sunday night called for equality, including the mother of a woman who was killed while protesting white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, and a descendant of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. Other artists reached out to those suffering from depression. Pink taught her daughter a valuable lesson of self-acceptance.

Finally Kendrick Lamar, the night’s big winner, set the stage ablaze at the beginning of the show, while Taylor Swift said goodbye to her reputation in a new music video.