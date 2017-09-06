Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Texas, Utah win 1st night of Miss America preliminaries

September 6, 2017 9:53 pm
 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Contestants from Texas and Utah have won the first night of preliminary faceoffs in the Miss America competition.

Miss Texas Margana Wood won the swimsuit competition Wednesday night, while Miss Utah JessiKate Riley won the talent competition with a violin solo that drew loud applause from the audience in Atlantic City.

The next Miss America will be crowned in Sunday night’s nationally televised finale.

On Saturday, the contestants will show off their state-specific footwear in the annual “Show Us Your Shoes” parade along the Boardwalk.

The contestants are vying to succeed Savvy Shields, last year’s Miss Arkansas who won the title a year ago.

This story has been corrected to show the first name of Miss Texas is Margana, not Morgana.

