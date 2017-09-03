Listen Live Sports

A slow Labor Day caps a down summer at the box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With no new wide releases, Hollywood basically took the Labor Day weekend off and put an end to a down summer movie going season.

In its third weekend at the top of the charts, the R-rated action pic “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” added $10.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. The horror pic “Annabelle: Creation” took second place with $7.3 million.

The Weinstein Company took spots three and four, with the crime drama “Wind River” in third with $5.9 million, and the animated family film “Leap!” in fourth with $4.9 million. Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky” rounded out the top five with $4.4 million.

And Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” returned to theaters for its 40th anniversary. Playing in 901 locations, the sci-fi classic earned $1.8 million.

