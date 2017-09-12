After a hiatus, Michelle Pfeiffer returns in ‘mother!’

NEW YORK (AP) — One of the many mysteries worth pondering in Darren Aronofsky’s allegorical thriller “mother!” is a simple one: Why don’t we see Michelle Pfeiffer more often?

The good news is that “mother!” represents the start of what may be a renaissance for the 59-year-old actress.

Along with “mother!” which Paramount Pictures will release Friday, Pfeiffer co-stars in Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming, more old-fashioned mystery “Murder on the Orient Express.”

She has joined the cast of the “Ant-Man” sequel and earlier this year premiered the Sundance Film Festival entry “Where is Kyra?” She also received an Emmy nomination for her cocktail-drinking, chain-smoking Ruth Madoff in Barry Levinson’s HBO movie “The Wizard of Lies.”