Alabama judge refuses to move man’s trial from ‘S-Town’

September 19, 2017 12:55 pm
 
CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A judge says a character from the hit podcast “S-Town” will stand trial on theft and other charges in the rural Alabama county that serves as the setting for the serialized narrative.

Bibb County Circuit Judge Donald McMillan refused to move Tyler Goodson’s upcoming trial to an even more rural county during a hearing Tuesday.

The defense asked to relocate the case, arguing that the popularity of “S-Town” makes it impossible for Goodson to get a fair trial on charges linked to events in the podcast.

A prosecutor called the request premature, and the judge agreed.

Goodson has pleaded not guilty to a multi-count indictment alleging he took lumber, old vehicles and a laptop computer from the property of his friend John B. McLemore, the main character in “S-Town.”

