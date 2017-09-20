Listen Live Sports

Allman Brothers producer Johnny Sandlin dead at 72

September 20, 2017
 
DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama musician and recording engineer who produced songs for groups including the Allman Brothers Band has died.

A funeral home obituary says Johnny Sandlin of Decatur, Alabama, died Tuesday. He was 72.

The cause of death wasn’t released, but Sandlin had been sick for months.

The TimesDaily of Florence reports Sandlin became part of the early Southern rock scene after guitarist Duane Allman recruited him to work at Capricorn Records in Macon, Georgia, in the late 1960s.

Sandlin later produced acts including Widespread Panic, Kitty Wells, Elvin Bishop, Eddie Kendricks and Doug Kershaw. He was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame last year.

Sandlin opened Duck Tape Studios in Decatur after returned to northwest Alabama. He earned five platinum albums and 10 gold albums.

