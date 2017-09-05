Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Amazon launches African-American video-on-demand service

September 5, 2017 1:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is launching Brown Sugar, a subscription video-on-demand service that features what it calls the biggest collection of the baddest African-American movies of all time.

Brown Sugar offers films such as “Shaft,” ”Cotton Comes to Harlem,” ”In the Heat of the Night,” ”Cleopatra Jones,” ”Crash,” ”Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip,” ”Car Wash” and more. The films are all commercial-free and unedited.

The service also includes complete seasons of Bounce TV network original series including “Saints & Sinners” and “Mann & Wife,” as well as “Premier Boxing Champions on Bounce.”

Brown Sugar is operated by Bounce, the African-American network.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

Amazon Prime members can purchase a Brown Sugar subscription directly for a free seven-day trial. After that, it costs $3.99 per month.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Expedition 52 crew returns to Earth

Today in History

1975: President Ford escapes assassination

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.