Anthony Rapp embarks, thrilled, on ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

September 21, 2017 10:04 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — “Star Trek” has always promoted diversity and tolerance.

Now, a half-century after the original “Star Trek” premiered, a new “Star Trek” arrives with its mission unchanged. “Star Trek: Discovery” takes a step forward by including in its crew an openly gay character, played by an openly gay actor.

Anthony Rapp says he’s proud that “Star Trek” has always been grounded in philosophical and ethical questions. He says it will continue to explore what it means to be human and to understand alien cultures.

He says this is a theme that’s pretty relevant these days.

“Star Trek: Discovery” debuts on the CBS All Access subscription channel and on CBS this Sunday.

