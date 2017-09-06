Listen Live Sports

AP Exclusive: Stephen King talks ‘It’ and other adaptations

September 6, 2017 10:03 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen King says that although he prefers when film and television adaptations stay close to his books, it’s not really that important to him.

King tells The Associated Press the new adaptation of his horror epic “It,” in theaters on Friday, is successful because it sticks to the core elements of his story. The film focuses on a group of adolescent outcasts in Maine who are terrorized by a demon who often manifests itself as the clown Pennywise.

He says the film works because audiences will care about the characters, and he expects some viewers will draw comparisons to another adaption of one his works, “Stand by Me” — except with monsters.

