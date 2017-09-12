Listen Live Sports

Arkansas judge halts lawsuit by reality TV’s Josh Duggar

September 12, 2017 6:23 pm
 
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A judge has halted a lawsuit filed by reality TV personality Josh Duggar over the release of information related to allegations that he sexually abused his sisters as a child.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports a federal judge issued the ruling Monday in a lawsuit filed against city officials in Springdale, Arkansas. The decision stops proceedings until the judge decides on the city’s motion to dismiss the case.

Duggar alleges the city wrongly released information related to allegations against him from 2006. The city argues public officials are protected from being sued under qualified immunity.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Oct. 13.

Duggar filed the lawsuit in July after withdrawing from a separate lawsuit his sisters filed. It alleges police documents were improperly released to a magazine.

Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com

